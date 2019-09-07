Lincolnview class planning 20th reunion

VW independent/submitted information

The Lincolnview High School Class of 1999 is currently planning its 20th class reunion. The event is being scheduled for Saturday, September 28, from noon-6 p.m., in the shelterhouse at Huggy Bear Campgrounds (beside the old basketball court, behind the original pool).

The details are still being finalized, but there will be hot dogs and hamburgers for grilling out, as well as supplies to make s’mores (there will be access to a fire pit). There will also be a sign-up sheet to bring a side or dessert to the gathering.

Families are welcome and everyone is encouraged to bring yard games and, of course, it’s BYOB.