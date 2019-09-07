Janice Marie Osborn

Janice Marie Osborn, 55, passed away Thursday evening at her home in Ohio City.

She was born May 27, 1964, in Taylor, Michigan, the daughter of Larry Eichner, who survives in West Unity, and Barbara (Vaughan) Eichner, who preceded her in death. On February 13, 1982, she married Steve Osborn, who survives in Ohio City.

Other survivors include her five children, Kevin Lee (LeAnne) Osborn of Van Wert, Keli Pontius of Convoy, Kalena Osborn of Van Wert, Roman D. (Katlyn) Osborn of Van Wert, and Kody Osborn at home; six grandchildren, Breonna Pontius, Alivia Pontius, Madison Murphy, Veronica Osborn, Elijah Taylor, and Emmitt Osborn; a sister, Sandra (Guenter) Denninger of Pittsford, Michigan; a stepsister Toni Mitchell of Bryan; her mother-in-law, Helen Kreischer of Van Wert; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A sister, Georgia Lynn Eichner, also preceded her in death.

Janice was a teacher’s aide for Van Wert City Schools and, with her husband, operated Koating Koncepts in Ohio City. She had grown up in the Colton United Methodist Church and had attended LifeHouse Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, September 13, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.