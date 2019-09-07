Hicksville runs past Crestview 32-13

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Hicksville rushed for 382 yards and four touchdowns, as the Aces spoiled the home opener for Crestview 32-13 on Friday.

The loss dropped the Knights to 0-2.

“Too many mistakes, too many penalties, too many missed assignments,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said.

Caylib Pruett totes the ball for the Crestview Knights during Friday’s game against Hicksville. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The Aces (1-1) had three rushers go over 100 yards on the night – Mason Commissio had 12 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown, Kole Wertman had six carries for 122 yards and a score, and Jacob Miller tallied 116 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries.

Miller also completed 2 of 9 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, with 66 yards coming on a scoring pass to Landon Turnbull that gave Hicksville a 6-0 lead with 5:26 left in the first quarter.

Miller ran 58 yards for a score in with 5:32 left in the second quarter, but Crestview answered with a Jayden Ward to Brody Brecht touchdown pass that spanned 35 yards. The score capped off an eight play, 52 yard drive and the PAT Kaden Kreischer pulled the Knights to within 12-7, a score that stood at halftime. Ward finished 2 of 9 passing for 48 yards, while Brecht of 0 of 5.

Brecht, who finished with 31 carries for 116 yards and two catches for 48 yards, gave Crestview a 13-12 lead with a four yard touchdown run at the 3:08 mark of the third quarter, but Hicksville answered just 24 seconds later with a 48 yard touchdown run by Wertman.

Leading 20-13, the Aces pulled away with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter – a 12-yard run by Miller and a 55-yard run by Commisso.

“Our effort tonight was inconsistent to start the game,” Owens said. “It improved as the night went on but we wore down in the fourth quarter.”

Rontae Jackson had four carries for 40 yards, Caylib Pruett had nine carries for 33 yards, Logan Gerardot finished with six carries for 21 yards and Ward had three carries for 13 yards, as Crestview finished with 223 yards on the ground.

The Knights fumbled four times (lost none) and were flagged nine times for 52 yards.

Hicksville will host Edon on Friday, while the Knights will travel to Haviland to play non-conference rival Wayne Trace.

Scoring summary

First quarter

5:26 – Jacob Miller 66 yard pass to Landon Turnbull (PAT failed)

Second quarter

5:32 – Jacob Miller 58 yard run (pass failed)

2:20 – Jayden Ward 35 yard pass to Brody Brecht (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Third quarter

3:08 – Brody Brecht 4 yard run (kick failed)

2:44 – Kole Wertman 48 yard run (Massion Commisso run)

Fourth quarter

6:35 – Jacob Miller 12 yard run (PAT failed)

2:46 – Mason Commisso 55 yard run (PAT failed)