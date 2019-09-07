Governor leads develop. mission to Japan

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will lead a business development mission to Japan from September 8-13.

Anchoring the mission will be Governor DeWine’s visit to the 51st Midwest U.S.-Japan Association (MWJA) annual conference in Tokyo. MWJA is a bilateral organization comprised of the governments of 10 U.S. Midwestern states, eight prefectures in Japan, and about 100 Japanese corporations.

Japan is Ohio’s top international investor, with more than 72,860 Ohioans employed at 852 different Japan-owned establishments across the state. Japan also was Ohio’s fifth largest export market for Ohio products in 2018, when Ohio firms exported more than $1.67 billion worth of products to Japan.

“Japan has been a great partner for Ohio and we’re serious about increasing investment,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The best way to do that is to meet with people. Fran and I are excited to tell them what they can find in Ohio, including a business-friendly environment, a strong workforce, and quality infrastructure. Ohio is a great place to live and work.”

The mission will also include a visit to the Saitama Prefecture, Ohio’s sister state in Japan. Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the Ohio-Saitama sister state relationship. Governor DeWine plans to explore ways to build on the strong ties that have been established with Saitama.

Before leaving on his trip, Governor DeWine met with Japan’s Ambassador to the United States, Shinsuke J. Sugiyama, at Ohio Statehouse.

In addition to growing relationships with current and prospective company investors, the Governor will seek to create more awareness of Ohio for company representatives, key influencers, and government leaders.

This will be the first visit by an Ohio Governor to the MWJA Annual Conference in more than a decade. In addition to the Governor, more than 50 government and economic development officials will represent Ohio regions and communities at the conference including J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief investment officer, and Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.