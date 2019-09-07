Deborah J. Agler

Deborah J. Agler, 72, of Bradenton, Florida, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away June 24, 2019, in Bradenton.

She was born August 26, 1946, the daughter of Andrew Madison and Jessie (Shepherd) Taylor, who both preceded her in death. She left behind the love of her life, Barry M. Agler, who she married December 30, 1981. He then died August 29, 2019.

Deborah is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Richard) Mills of Crawfordsville, Indiana; and two sons, Scott (Jan) Williams of Van Wert, and Brett Agler of Bradenton.

There will be a combined memorial service with Barry at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.