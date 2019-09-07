Barry M. Agler

Barry M. Agler, 70, of Bradenton, Florida, died Thursday morning, August 29, 2019, at the Ben-Hur Home in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Deborah and Barry Agler

He was born October 7, 1948, in Van Wert, the son of Rex Eugene and Marcille O. (Bennett) Agler, who both preceded him in death. He was married to Deb Agler who also preceded him in death on June 24, 2019.

Survivors include a son, Brett Agler of Bradenton; two stepchildren, Rhonda (Richard) Mills of Crawfordsville, Indiana, and Scott (Jan) Williams of Van Wert; two brothers, Randy (Connie) Agler and Jeffrey (Tammy) Agler, both of Van Wert; and a sister, Robin L. Waltmire of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Joyce Agler, and a brother-in-law, Donald “Salty” Waltmire.

Barry was a 1967 graduate of Van Wert High School and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He retired from International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana, then worked at the Manatee County Parks Department for several years. He was a member and past commander of Robert G. Longwell Post 5803, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

A combined memorial service with his wife will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Military honors will follow, rendered by combined units of VFW Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.