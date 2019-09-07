The Van Wert County Agricultural Society (fair board) wanted to recognize and thank the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Leadership Class for taking on a project to refurbish the grandstand this year. Those who attended the 163 edition of the fair this year saw some major improvements to the grandstand, including replacing boards, new paint, and seating renumbered. Without the work of the Leadership Class this wouldn’t have happened. Shown standing in front of a permanent sign installed in the hall of the grandstand, along with Fair Marketing Director Quincy Thompson (left) and Fair Secretary Mike Poling (right) are Leadership Class members (from the left) Kathy McCollow, Kim Mason, Sammi Joseph, Mark Verville, Roger Thompson, Peter Niagu, and Megan Pardon. photo provided