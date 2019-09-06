Volleyball, tennis, golf, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

All three Van Wert County volleyball teams were in action on Thursday, along with Van Wert tennis and golf, Lincolnview boys’ golf and Lincolnview soccer.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Wayne Trace 0

HAVILAND — Crestview defeated Wayne Trace in straight sets, winning 25-19, 25-11, 25-21.

Lexi Gregory was 15-15 serving, while Maddy Lamb was 13-13 and had a team leading 32 assists. Kaylee Wolford led the Lady Knights with 13 kills, while Gregory and Laci McCoy had 11 each. Bailey Gregory had 21 digs and Lauryn Black had 13.

Crestview (3-1) will play at Parkway on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Kalida 0

The Lady Lancers moved to 6-0 on the season with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 win over Kalida.

Madison Williams and Kendall Bollenbacher combined for 25 kills, while Lana Carey led the team with 21 digs. Brianna Ebel posted team highs in assists (31) and aces (4).

Lincolnview will travel to play defending Division IV state runner up New Bremen on Monday.

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 1

WAPAKONETA — The Lady Cougars fell to 4-3 (0-2 WBL) with an 18-25, 25-18, 17-25, 14-25 loss to Wapakoneta.

Katie Coplin had 18 assists and 16 digs, Jamison Clouse had 19 kills, 12 digs and three blocks, and Finley Foster finished with 15 assists.

Van Wert will host Coldwater on Monday.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Kenton 1

KENTON — Van Wert recorded wins at second and third singles and both doubles spots to claim a 4-1 win at Kenton.

At second singles, Alli Morrow defeated Lily Osborn 6-1, 6-1, while Lizzie Rutkowski posted an identical win over Grace Collins at third singles.

The first doubles team of Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter defeated Kenton’s Kayce Sherman and Aaliyah Rogers 6-0, 6-1, and the second doubles team of Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner blanked Laney Cole and Samantha Lowe 6-0, 6-0.

At first singles, Kenton’s Makaela Schriber defeated Grace Lott 6-1, 6-2.

“We talked about it this week how the Kenton match has given us fits the past few years,” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “They’re a very young team this season, with the exception of Makaela Schriber, and we had to make sure we got off to a quick start. Our doubles teams continue to play well, and all three singles battled hard tonight.”

Van Wert (6-1, 4-0 WBL) will play at Elida Saturday in a tournament featuring the Bulldogs, Bluffton and Celina.

Golf

St. Marys Memorial 154 Van Wert 175

CELINA — Van Wert fell to St. Marys Memorial 154-175 at Northmoor Golf Course.

Low score for the Cougars was Cameron Terhark with a career best 42, followed by Jace Fast with a 43. Gavin Flickinger shot a 44 and Zane Fast and Evan Knittle each carded a 46. Blake Boyher shot his best round of the season with a 57.

“I was really proud of the guys today as they worked really hard on achieving personal goals,” Van Wert head coach Kim Doidge said. “Scores are coming down and this was our best dual match score of the season.”

Van Wert (2-4, 1-4 WBL) will play Elida a Tamarac on Monday, then will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday.

Allen East 179 Delphos Jefferson 180 Lincolnview 195 Col. Grove 206

OTTAWA — At Moose Landing Golf Course, Lincolnview took third place in a NWC quad match.

Landon Price led the Lancers with a 47, followed by Avery Slusher (48), and Dane Ebel and Grant Glossett (50).

Lincolnview is now 9-8 in match play and 7-4 in NWC play.

Soccer

Kalida 9 Lincolnview 0

The Lancers fell to visiting Kalida 9-0 on Thursday.

Lincolnview (1-4) will return to action Tuesday at Bluffton.

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 1

The Cougars came up short at home against Wapakoneta, falling 3-1 against the Redskins.

Van Wert will travel to St. Marys Memorial on Tuesday.