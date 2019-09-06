Sherer wins weekly award

Van Wert High School’s Hunter Sherer is the first Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week of the 2019 fall sports season. The sophomore cross country runner, who was nominated by head coach Ryan Holliday, ran a career best time of 16:55 and finished 11th out of 139 runners at the Columbus Grove Invitational. “Hunter has been putting in some incredible work all summer, and especially in the last month,” Holliday said. “He has made an enormous jump since last year, and the sky is the limit for what he can achieve.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent