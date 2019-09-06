Photo show entry deadline announced

The deadline for the 42nd annual Photography Exhibit is this Friday, September 6. Call-for-entry forms are now available online, at the Wassenberg Art Center. One of our jurors is Mark Lanning Jr. of Iowa City, Iowa. Mark once exhibited at the Wassenberg Art Center with Stephan Takacs of Columbus. Mark has taught at Sacramento University in California and is a photographer based in Iowa City, Iowa, and a current MFA candidate at University of Iowa. Mark has created many national projects and his work can be seen here: http://marklanningjr.com. The exhibit will open on October 4. Get snapping!

Public art “Blink” will be dedicated September 26 at Wassenberg Art Center’s Art Park. The public is welcome.

Thursday, September 12, 6-9 p.m., we will host a closing party for our Smith-Fiely Artful Codgers exhibit. As always, the public is welcome and there is no entry fee.

More public art! A sculpture you can play with? Yes. Graciously funded by the Ohio Art Council, the Van Wert County Foundation and Avangrid Renewables, on September 26, 6-9 p.m. we will dedicate this large, interactive sculpture called “Blink!” Blink! was created by Toledo artist and architect, Todd Kime, is tribute to the firefly. Because of pesticide use, habitat loss and, unique to the firefly, light pollution is challenging these populations. While definitive studies are currently forming, U.S. Fish & Wildlife is keeping a close eye. Organizations like the National Wildlife Federation and Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation conducted studies as well, and find fireflies declining in numbers. Where have all those lighting bugs gone? Please join us for this public, free dedication and celebration. We will be hosting Signorelli Wolffe Wine Co. and live music by Bob Stevens (Distant Cousinz). The artist will speak about his inspiration and creation of Blink!

Currently on-view we feature the ceramic works of Steve Smith and paintings and prints of Doug Fiely. Both artists are former professors of art of Defiance College and often have created collaborative works. Doug Fiely and Steve Smith are together again. If you haven’t experienced this dynamic duo, you are in for a treat. Closing party will be held on Thursday, September 12, cash bar, snacks, music, everyone is welcome and there is no cost. We will have a little artist chat and maybe some guitar strumming. This will be a good one! This artwork is selling well, if you want to have some great art that will definitely appreciate, this is the exhibit.

Watercolor Class: Will not be in session in September. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. Free. Artist/instructors on hand to help with your project.

Don't miss September's Pint Night! September 26, 6-9 p.m. In the Art Park (weather permitting) We will be dedicating our newest interactive art installation "Blink!" by Toledo Artist Todd Kime. The sculpture was sponsored by the Ohio Arts Council and funds were matched by the Van Wert County Foundation. We will feature live music by Bob Stevens (formerly of Distant Cousinz) and Signorelli Wolffe Wine Company. The Signorelli Wolff Wine Company is the sole US agent in Ohio representing Valpanera and Ca' del Borgo Wines of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy and Ghiga Wines of Piedmonte, Italy. Additionally, the Signorelli Wolff Wine Company is the only authorized importer and U.S. agent for Cantine Privitera Wines, which are imported to you from the heart of the Mediterranean — the beautiful island of Sicily — and it is owned by a U.S. veteran.​ Join us at the Beverage Bin and new outdoor stage. Free entry.

Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

