Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 2

Van Wert independent sports

Here are scores from Friday night’s area high school football games. All scores are final.

Western Buckeye League

Van Wert 32 Defiance 7

Wapakoneta 19 St. Marys Memorial 13 (OT)

Shawnee 30 Celina 20

Kenton 48 Bath 9

Ottawa-Glandorf 51 Elida 7

Non-conference

Hicksville 32 Crestview 13

Parkway 21 Spencerville 6

Arlington 26 Ada 12

Leipsic 28 Columbus Grove 14

Versailles 48 Delphos Jefferson 0

Allen East 34 Perry 0

Pandora-Gilboa 27 Bluffton 9

Patrick Henry 48 Wayne Trace 20

North Baltimore 33 Ayersville 26

Fairview 32 Paulding 0

Hilltop 50 Antwerp 20

Edgerton 44 Edon 12

Wauseon 32 Tinora 6

Holgate 44 Ashtabula St. John 0 (8-man)

Bishop Watterson 31 Marion Local 7

Minster 35 Covington 25

Coldwater 37 Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 7

New Bremen 34 Ansonia 6

Fort Loramie 42 St. Henry 7

Valley View 16 Fort Recovery 13

Anna 49 Brookville 16

Lima Sr. 17 Piqua 14

Lima Central Catholic at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday)