Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 2
Van Wert independent sports
Here are scores from Friday night’s area high school football games. All scores are final.
Western Buckeye League
Van Wert 32 Defiance 7
Wapakoneta 19 St. Marys Memorial 13 (OT)
Shawnee 30 Celina 20
Kenton 48 Bath 9
Ottawa-Glandorf 51 Elida 7
Non-conference
Hicksville 32 Crestview 13
Parkway 21 Spencerville 6
Arlington 26 Ada 12
Leipsic 28 Columbus Grove 14
Versailles 48 Delphos Jefferson 0
Allen East 34 Perry 0
Pandora-Gilboa 27 Bluffton 9
Patrick Henry 48 Wayne Trace 20
North Baltimore 33 Ayersville 26
Fairview 32 Paulding 0
Hilltop 50 Antwerp 20
Edgerton 44 Edon 12
Wauseon 32 Tinora 6
Holgate 44 Ashtabula St. John 0 (8-man)
Bishop Watterson 31 Marion Local 7
Minster 35 Covington 25
Coldwater 37 Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 7
New Bremen 34 Ansonia 6
Fort Loramie 42 St. Henry 7
Valley View 16 Fort Recovery 13
Anna 49 Brookville 16
Lima Sr. 17 Piqua 14
Lima Central Catholic at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday)
POSTED: 09/06/19 at 10:26 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports