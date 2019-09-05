VW attorney offering consumer resources

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Want to know more about your rights as a consumer, as well as information on how to budget, how to access consumer agencies, and a variety of other consumer information?

Van Wert attorney Dawn Kennedy is now setting aside one day a week when consumers can come to her office without an appointment to ask general consumer questions and find resources.

Attorney Dawn Kennedy’s new consumer resource center service will feature a dedicated computer where people can be guided through consumer agency websites. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

Kennedy has set aside Thursdays, from 2-7 p.m., at her office, 110 N. Washington St., to answer general consumer rights questions, provide consumer resources from the Federal Trade Commission, Office of the Ohio Attorney General, and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and help consumers file complaints with those agencies.

“Here, you can walk in on Thursdays, from 2-7, you can ask me anything related to consumer (issues),” Kennedy said, noting that she can provide consumers with resources that will allow them to find out more about their consumer-related concerns, or to help them access online information related to those issues, as well as action they can take.

“The second thing we will do is instruct people and give them self-help tools to freeze their credit reports, to check their student loan database, (and) do the other consumer rights protection things they can do on their own,” Kennedy said prior to a ribboncutting held to officially kick off her office’s new “consumer resource center” services.

Kennedy, a consumer law specialist and financial coach with clients in approximately 11 states, including Ohio, said that people often don’t know who to contact to file a consumer action, or are reluctant to report that they were taken advantage of by financial predators.

“I’ve had quite a few instances where someone should have been reported, and they (victims) were ashamed,” she noted. “Unfortunately, that allowed people to get away and continue to be predatory.”

Because some people are uncomfortable using a computer on their own, her office is also providing a dedicated computer and guidance using it so people can access consumer agency websites to allow them to file consumer actions or find resources related to a particular consumer issue.

In addition to providing information on consumer agencies and how to file complaints, Kennedy’s office will also provide information on budgeting, how to get free credit reports and freeze a credit report, how to access their student loan database, and how to verify a debt.

Kennedy said there are several things the free service cannot provide, including:

Accessing a person’s credit report or student loan information

Sending a verification letter to collectors

Providing legal advice on any matter

“All we want to be for the community here is a question hub, an answer hub, a resource hub, to allow people to take control of their money, to be able to enforce their legal rights, and feel like they have a place to go,” Kennedy said.

Those wanting more information can go to her website: www.dawnkennedylaw.com.