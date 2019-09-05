Vantage Bd. discusses U.S. Senator’s visit; hears reports

Superintendent Rick Turner talks about U.S. Senator Rob Portman’s visit to Vantage Career Center. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

A visit by U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Cincinnati) was just one of the topics covered during Thursday night’s meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

During his monthly report, Superintendent Rick Turner explained to the board that Portman, a supporter of career tech education, discussed how to best ensure students learn the skills they need to succeed. Turner also he noted how pleased he was with Vantage students during the senator’s stop on Wednesday.

“I just can’t say enough about how proud I am of our students,” Turner said. “As we showcased our place to Senator Portman, the students interacted with him and gave him tours of the labs. They were very articulate and very enthusiastic and they just did an excellent job.”

During his report to the board, High School Director Mike Knott said that, through three weeks, attendance is up slightly to 97 percent, and he told board members that Vantage will host the Van Wert County College Career Night on Wednesday, October 16.

“We’ll have about 50 colleges and service academies in the commons,” Knott said. “All of our students and all of the students from the three Van Wert County high schools are invited to attend that evening. It’s a great opportunity for the students to meet with several colleges without having to travel.”

Knott also said 53 Vantage seniors are eligible for possible induction into the National Technical Honor Society.

OTC Director Kit Tyler told the board that firefighter classes are underway, while nursing classes will begin next week with 22 students signed up. The police academy is in its second week with nine students, with three adult students taking CDL classes. The adult welding program is nearly full and classes will start next month.

The board approved a 10-year, 100 percent tax abatement agreement with Mansfield Welding Service in Oakwood. Board members heard a brief presentation from Jerry Zielke, Paulding County Economic Development Director, who said the firm is adding three new jobs and is building a $500,000, 2,800 square foot facility at their current location.

Paulding Exempted Schools and Vantage Career Center will still receive a small payment from the company.

The board also approved Community Reinvestment Area agreements with Kirk Investments of Continental (five years, 100 percent); Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Van Wert (10 years, 95 percent) Unverferth Manufacturing of Kalida, and CMS Holding and Rentals of Van Wert (five years, 50 percent).

Other agenda items approved by the board included an amended Dean of Students job description; an IT Department Supervisor job description and a memorandum of understanding between Vantage and Paulding Wind Farm IV.

Board members also accepted the donation of a 2001 Honda Civic from Mary Roof of Van Wet for use in the auto technology program.

The board hired Lucas Compton as IT supervisor; David Cummings, Richard Fruit, and Craig King as firefighter instructors; Lisa Herron, practical nursing instructor, Karen McGilton, medical assistant instructor; Ashley Cline, Katie Drerup, Jaime Kipfer, Sarah Koch, Theresa Mengerink, Angie Shellabarger, and Laura Stockdale, virtual learning graders; and Erika Krause as a bus driver.

Board members also accepted the resignation/retirement of Practical Nursing Program Administrator/Instructor Jean Sullivan and rehired her as a part-time instructor on an as-needed basis.

The board met in executive session to discuss personnel matters, but no action was taken after the closed door session.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, in the district conference room. A records committee meeting will be held at 6:45 that night.