Woman gets prison for illegal conveyance

Van Wert independent

Five people appeared this week for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Andrea Hein, 37, of Van Wert, was sentenced to nine months in prison on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs into a government facility, a felony of the third degree, while Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave her four days credit for time served.

Mindy Sidle, 40, of Rockford, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 25.

Three people also appeared for change of plea hearings.

Adam Hector, 32, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 10 a.m. Thursday, October 10.

Erik Buzard, 23, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 9.

Andrew Taylor, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Taylor will appear for sentencing on October 9.