Roundup: HS volleyball, soccer, golf

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball and soccer matches dotted Tuesday’s schedule, along with Northwest Conference golf. Just one local athletic event – Van Wert girls’ tennis – was postponed because of weather concerns. Below are the results of the various events.

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Ottoville 1

OTTOVILLE — After losing the first set, Van Wert rallied for a 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 win at Ottoville.

Jaylyn Rickard had 30 digs and 10 kills, Katie Coplin had 25 assists, 14 digs and nine kills, Jamison Clouse had 21 kills, four blocks and a pair of aces. Marianna Ickes finished with 15 digs, four blocks and two aces, and Finley Foster had 13 assists.

Van Wert (4-2) will travel to Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Elida 0

The Lady Lancers swept visiting Elida in straight sets, winning 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, giving Lincolnview a 5-0 start to the season.

Brianna Ebel had 35 assists and 12 digs, Kendall Bollenbacher had 25 digs and 11 kills, and Madison Williams finished with 16 kills and 16 digs.

Ebel, Lana Carey and Kendall Klausing each had a pair of aces in the win.

Lincolnview will host Kalida on Thursday.

Soccer

Crestview 7 Delphos Jefferson 0 (girls)

DELPHOS — Crestview is now 4-0 (2-0 NWC) after blanking Delphos Jefferson 7-0 on Tuesday.

Jade Shaeffer led Crestview with a pair of goals, while Addyson Dowler, Katelyn Castle, Macy Kulwicki, Louisa Hoppe, Haley Owsley. Assists were provided by Maddi Ward (2) and Macy Kulwicki.

Mckenna Thompson recorded her fourth shutout of the season, and the Lady Knights have outscored their opponents 27-0 this season.

“We came out flat to start the game and Delphos Jefferson came out very aggressive,” Crestview head coach John Dowler said. “They beat us to the ball the entire first half, but in the second half we became the aggressor and our physical play started to work on Jefferson.”

The Lady Knights will host Spencerville on Thursday.

“This will be the toughest test for us so far this season,” Dowler said.

Wapakoneta 9 Van Wert 0 (girls)

WAPAKONETA — The Lady Cougars fell to Wapakoneta 9-0 in a match that was delayed by thunder.

Van Wert (1-4, 0-2 WBL) will host St. Marys Memorial on Monday.

Van Wert 1 Miller City 0

In a match delayed by weather, Christian Eberle scored Van Wert’s lone goal in the first half and it was enough to give the Cougars a 1-0 victory over visiting Miller City.

Van Wert (2-3) will host Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Ada 2 Lincolnview 0

The Lancers opened Northwest Conference play with a 2-0 home loss to Ada.

Lincolnview (1-3, 0-1 NWC) will host Kalida on Thursday.

Golf

Lincolnview 190 Columbus Grove 192 Ada 196 Crestview 226

At Hickory Sticks Golf Course, Lincolnview’s Grant Glossett was the match medalist after firing a 43 to lead the Lancers to a 2-0 finish in Northwest Conference play. Landon Price carded a 47, followed by Evan Miller (49) and Avery Slusher (51).

Will Sharpe led Crestview with a 53, followed by Tanner Myers (54), Dillon Underwood (58) and Evan Scarlett (61).