Rager’s opens!

Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwiches restaurant had a ribboncutting Tuesday to officially open its new restaurant in the Shell service station complex on South Washington Street. The restaurant’s initial hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Shown with restaurant staff are Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce staff and directors. photo provided