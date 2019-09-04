Free concert coming…

Tickets are still available for the free Shades of Blue-United States Air Force Jazz Ensemble concert coming up Monday, September 9, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Tickets for the concert, which will begin at 7:30 that evening, can be obtained by calling the NPAC box office at 419.238.6722 or by going online at NPACVW.ORG. Those who attend should prepare to be blown away by the 18-member jazz orchestra comprised of military musicians that will transport the audience back to the Big Band era with a swinging tribute to jazz great Glenn Miller.