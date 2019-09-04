Aircraft crashes…

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach’s office is investigating an ultralight aircraft crash. The sheriff’s office received a report at 5:33 p.m. Thursday that a plane was down in the area of 8503 Richey Road. When deputies arrived, they determined the aircraft had crashed in a bean field on the southeast corner of Lincoln Highway and Richey Road. The aircraft, a 1997 Phantom X1 flown by Joshua J. Huber, 32, of Convoy, sustained damage in the crash, but Huber was not injured. The FAA has also been contacted as part of the investigation. VWSO photo