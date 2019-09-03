Robert M. Hileman

Robert M. Hileman, 82, of Ohio City, passed away early Monday morning, September 2, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Bob was born February 8, 1937, at home in Van Wert County, the son of Marion “Guy” Hileman and Donna I. (Royer) Hileman, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Sandra K. Marbaugh on August 24, 1958, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Reformed Church.

Bob was a member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America in Van Wert County, where he served as an elder. He was a 32nd degree Mason for 43 years and served as a master at Willshire 667 Lodge, F&AM. He is currently a member of Shane’s Lodge 337 in Rockford. He was a member of the Shriners in Toledo and held membership in the Scottish Rite and York Rite. He was also a member of the Eagles Aerie in Rockford.

Bob was an avid bowler for many years and loved horse racing and casino gambling. He was a die-hard fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. He was a member of the APA Pool League from 1994 to 2017, qualifying for the national team championship in 1997. He loved his sports, especially watching his grandchildren play sports at Parkway High School. Family was very important to Bob, and he loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bob was a graduate of Willshire High School in 1955. He was a lifelong Willshire Township farmer, retiring in 1990, and served as a Willshire Township trustee. He then worked as Willshire Township roadman for 12 years, until 2002, and worked as a courier for First Financial Bank for 11 years until 2013.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra Hileman of Ohio City; three daughters, Lori (Doug) Pond of Ohio City, Lisa (Rick) Berry of Celina, and Mitzi Frank of Ohio City; nine grandchildren, Toby (Trey) Patrick, Lucas (Danielle) Luginbill, Ryan (Angie) Berry, Christopher (fiancée Renee) Lloyd, Drew (Allie) Luginbill, Zoey (Cyle) Parr, Shay Pond, Alexis Frank, and Justin Frank; and six great-grandchildren, Caiden, Brooke, Rylee, Aubrianna, Sage, and Nolan, and two baby girls on the way.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Hileman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 5, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America, 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City, with Pastor Chad Strabbing officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbriar Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church. A Masonic service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, following visitation.

Preferred memorials: Wren EMS or St. Paul’s Reformed Church of America.

Condolences may be expressed at www.zwickjahn.com.