Random Thoughts: HS and college football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around a state record, a huge game in the Western Buckeye League, some thoughts on college football, Dayton Dunbar, and Ohio State.

Nine touchdowns

Perry high school quarterback Drew Schiano tied an Ohio High School Athletic Association record by throwing nine touchdown passes on Friday.

Not Perry High School in Lima, but the Perry High School Pirates in Lake County. Regardless, it’s very impressive.

The Pirates needed all nine of Schiano’s touchdown passes in a 63-54 win over Riverside.

The accomplishment ties a record by eight other players, including Colby Speice of Wayne Trace, Grant Sherman and Maty Mauk of Kenton, and James Elchinger, Ryan Radcliff and Kirk Jesse of Fairview.

WBL co-champs to meet

This feels like it should be a Week No. 10 game on a permanent basis, but it doesn’t work like that.

Defending Western Buckeye League co-champions St. Marys Memorial and Wapakoneta will meet at Harmon Field this Friday night.

The two teams met in Week No. 10 last season, when the Roughriders were 9-0 and the Redskins were 8-1. Wapak eked out a 26-24 win to force a co-championship.

Friday night should be very interesting.

Yikes

There are several things I can say “yikes” to from the week’s college football games – Tennessee’s home loss to Georgia State; Purdue’s loss to Nevada; Oregon’s loss to Auburn; Idaho giving up 79 points to Penn State; Liberty coach Hugh Freeze coaching from his hospital bed (that’s dedication), and Jalen Hurts scoring six touchdowns and going off for over 500 yards against Houston.

I’m sure there’s more, but you get the point.

Dunbar

In case you haven’t heard, Dayton Dunbar’s game against Cincinnati Roger Bacon came to an abrupt end when a Dunbar player intentionally head-butted an official.

Dunbar was trailing 23-8 in the second quarter when the incident occurred.

If you haven’t seen it, just Google Dayton Dunbar–Roger Bacon football.

I’m guessing the young man involved is done for the remainder of the season.

Ohio State offense

Yes, Ohio State beat Florida Atlantic 45-21. 28 of those points came in the first quarter, then the Buckeyes were actually outscored 21-17 the rest of the way.

The offense seemed inconsistent and play calling seemed strange at times.

I know, it was the first game of the season, but I’m already a little concerned.

Hopefully there will be some improvement against Cincinnati on Saturday.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.