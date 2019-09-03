Peggy J. Burnett

Peggy J. Burnett, 61, passed away Sunday evening at her residence in Van Wert.

She was born February 4, 1958, in Van Wert, the daughter of Elmo and Ellen (Shepherd) Carroll, who both preceded her in death. On March 22, 1986, she married William L. Burnett, who died September 14, 2007.

Survivors include her brother, Eddie Carroll of Van Wert; four sisters, Sue (Larry) Dowler of Van Wert, Colleen Rowland of Middle Point, Nancy (Louis) King of Delphos, and Faye Trinosky of Van Wert; a stepson, William L. “Billy” (Deanna) Burnett Jr. of Spencerville; two stepgrandchildren, Jeremy and Nicholas Burnett; and several nieces and nephews.

Peggy was preceded in death by five brothers, Herschel Eugene Carroll, Kerry Lee Carroll, Barry Lynn Carroll, Jimmie Ray Carroll, and Billy Joe Carroll.

She had worked at Ridgeview Behavioral Hospital near Middle Point.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Venedocia Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.