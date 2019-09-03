New sports show to air on WKSD 99.7FM

Van Wert independent sports

A new weekly local sports talk show will make its debut this week.

The High School Huddle Live From Fricker’s will premiere Wednesday night on radio station WKSD 99.7FM.

Each Wednesday during the fall sports season, coaches and players from different sports and different area schools will be interviewed live from Fricker’s in Van Wert.

The program will begin at 7:05 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come out and see coaches and players be interviewed.

Wednesday’s guests will be Van Wert athletic director Trent Temple, Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker, Van Wert volleyball coach Jeff Marbaugh and Lincolnview volleyball coach JaNahn Evans. Each coach will bring two players to be interviewed as well.