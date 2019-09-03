Joan Hewitt Greisinger

Joan Hewitt Greisinger, 92, of Defiance, passed away Monday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by family.

She was born April 21, 1927, in Bedfordshire, England, the daughter of Stanley John and Florence Gertrude Hewitt, who both preceded her in death. On September 30, 1944, in Luton, England, she married Merwyn Chauncey “Mac” Greisinger after they met while he was stationed in England with the U.S. Air force during World War II. He also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a sister, Pamela Hewitt Dilly of West Midlands, England; one daughter, Carol “Anne” (Jim) Kimmey of Defiance; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A sister, Alma Hewitt; and her son, David Greisinger, also preceded her in death.

A private family memorial will take place at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

