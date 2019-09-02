VW Outdoorsmen set Youth Day event date

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association’s annual Youth Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is free to the first 40 participants ages 8 to 17 who pre-register. A light snack is provided and participants will need a parent or guardian to accompany them.

Events include air rifles, .22-caliber rifles, archery, and shotgun instruction. Qualified club members supervise all activities and NRA-certified instructors are also present to help the participants. This event is free of charge and is funded by club membership, event sponsorships, and a grant from the Friends of the NRA.

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association was established more than 50 years ago to promote firearm safety and the education of future generations of hunters and sportsmen alike. While its Youth Day is designed as a fun day, safety is emphasized in all areas.

Call 419.203.9105 after 4 p.m. to get a youngster’s name added to the list. For more information on this program or the club, check out the association’s web page at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info. The association is located at 9093 Ringwald Road near Middle Point, just south of Huggy Bear Campground.