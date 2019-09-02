On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

WKSD

Wednesday, Sept. 4: High School Huddle Live From Fricker’s, 7:05-8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6: Hicksville at Crestview, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, Sept. 7: Cincinnati at Ohio St., 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff

WERT

Friday, Sept. 6: Van Wert at Defiance, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff