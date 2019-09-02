Nominations needed for weekly award

Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week award is back for the 2019-2020 school year.

All area coaches in any fall sport, along with athletic directors may send nominations for the first award of the fall sports season to sports@thevwindependent.com.

Nominations must be received by 2 p.m. on Tuesday and the winner will be featured on Friday’s Sports page.