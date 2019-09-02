Monday Mailbag: September 2, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This Labor Day edition of the Monday Mailbag includes questions about the first week of the high school football season, Parkway, biggest upset in college football and Ohio State football.

Q: Any big surprises during the first Friday of the high school football season? Name withheld upon request

A: Mostly mild surprises. I thought Van Wert-Bryan might be a little closer, but Van Wert’s defense was outstanding. I’m a little surprised by Parkway’s win over Crestview, but Parkway has some very nice athletes.

The big second half rally by Delphos St. John’s to Elida could be considered a surprise as well.

Q: Could Parkway be considered a sleeper team this year? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s a little early to say, but it’s possible.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Panthers fare against Spencerville, before beginning MAC competition.

Ask me again next week.

Q: Am I the only one who’s not excited about Ohio State’s performance against FAU? Name withheld upon request

A: I think you’re far from alone.

The first half of the first quarter was exciting, but not so much after that. I didn’t think was much consistency on offense, but then again, it was the first game. Let’s see what happens going forward.

Q: Could Tennessee’s lost to Georgia State be considered the biggest of all time? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m not sure about all time, but it’s certainly way up there.

A lot of people point to Appalachian State’s upset of Michigan in 2007 was the biggest upset of all time, but probably not. It was huge, but Appalachian State was an upper echelon Division I-AA team at the time.

Many believe Notre Dame’s upset of Army in 1913 was the biggest of all time, and the list of upsets certainly provides for a great debate.

