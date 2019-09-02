2019 Van Wert County Fair heading into last official day

Dairy feeder calves were shown during Saturday’s Junior Fair activities at the 2019 Van Wert County Fair. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Today is Labor Day and the last official day of the 163rd Van Wert County Fair. The day should be sunny and fair, as well as a bit warmer than Sunday, for those planning to meet friends at the fair for a day of fun activities.

Fair events today include several livestock shows, including the Open Sheep Show at 8 a.m. in the Sheep Arena, the Junior Fair Swine Show at 8:30 this morning in the Farm Focus Arena, and the Senior Fair Dairy Show at 2 p.m., also in the Farm Focus Arena.

The finals of the Junior Fair Showman of Showmen competition will be held at 5 p.m. today in the Farm Focus Arena.

Grandstand entertainment today will be thoroughbred horse racing, starting at noon, and drag racing, starting at 7 this evening.

In addition to livestock and entertainment events, there is free entertainment in the Entertainment Tent, as well as plenty of rides, kids’ games, good food, and other traditional fair entertainment (go to https://fairentry.com/Fair/Results/2907for Junior Fair show results).