Janet Uncapher

Janet “Jan” Uncapher, 70, of Sebring, Florida, and formerly of Mendon, died Friday, August 23, 2019.

She was born August 12, 1949, the daughter of William “Bud” Uncapher, who preceded her in death, and Gwen Uncapher, who survives in Mendon. Her partner in life, Kerry Burrington, survives in Sebring.

Other survivors include a son, Tom Millisor of Rockford; one stepdaughter, Peg Allen of St. Marys; a stepson, Kelly Burrington of Florida; two grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis “Sam” (Deb) Uncapher and Steve (Jo) Uncapher, both of Mendon; two sisters, Marcia (Tom) Miller of Mendon and Darlene (Mike Vann) Uncapher of Rockford; and a sister- and brother-in-law, Rose and Dave Coleman of St. Marys.

Two great-nieces also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Mendon, as well as Sebring.