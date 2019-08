Billie Gene Kear

Billie Gene Kear, 88, passed away unexpectedly after a very brief illness on August 29, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife, JoAnn Kear, née Murphy, and their five children.

He was born July 17, 1931 in Van Wert, the son of Robert Eugene and Edith Kear, née German, who both preceded him in death.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.