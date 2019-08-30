Veterans honored at Van Wert County Fair

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The 163rd Van Wert County Fair had excellent weather for Thursday, as local military veterans enjoyed free admission and as two free meals and other activities created specially for them as part of the fair’s Veterans Day event.

Local military veterans sit down to a free meal Thursday during Veterans Day at the 2019 Van Wert County Fair. photos by Bob Barnes for the Van Wert independent

In addition to veterans, several Junior Fair livestock shows were held on Thursday, including the Turkey, Alpaca, and Sheep shows, as well as the Swine Showmanship and Farrow to Finish Swine Show.

Also Thursday, the Barnyard Battle, formerly call the Calf Scramble, was held in the new Farm Focus Arena.

Today’s livestock shows include the Senior Fair Horse Show, and the Junior Fair Pleasure Horse, Dairy, Poultry, and Rabbit shows.

Also on the schedule for Friday is the Singles 100 Horseshoe Tournament at the horseshoe court.

The grandstand event for Friday is a Truck & Tractor Pull beginning at 7 p.m.

There will also be a variety of free entertainment today in the Entertainment Tent, as well as thrill and kiddie rides, games, food vendors, and a number of other events and activities.