Van Wert netters top Ottawa-Glandorf

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Van Wert improved to 5-1 (3-0 WBL) with a 4-1 girls’ tennis win at the Ottawa-Glandorf Community Courts on Thursday.

Wins came at first singles, where Grace Lott earned a hard fought 7-5, 6-4 victory over Abby Schmiedebusch, and third singles, with Lizzie Rutkowski defeating Alyse Balbaugh 6-4, 6-0.

“This was a great bounce back win for us against a young and hungry O-G squad,” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “Grace and Lizzie really played well in the conditions in what was an unusually gusty day.”

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter topped Megan Ketner and Lauryn Bockrath 6-3, 6-0, while the second doubles team of Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner won by an identical score over Claire Ellerbrock and Sami Ellerbrock.

“First and second doubles didn’t finish as strong as we would have hoped (both teams were at 4-3 at one point in the second set) but they’re allowed to have off days,” Alvarez said. “They’ve just been so rock solid all season so it’s unusual, but most importantly they secured the win for us.”

At second singles, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Emma Schmiedebusch defeated Alli Morrow 7-6 (7-2), 6-0.

The Lady Cougars will host defending WBL champion Shawnee at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We have to put all of our focus on Tuesday’s match vs Shawnee,” Alvarez said.