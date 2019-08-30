Football Friday Scoreboard: August 30

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school football games. All games are non-conference or non-league games.

Van Wert 34 Bryan 13

Parkway 33 Crestview 20

Wayne Trace 28 Paulding 27

Delphos St. John’s 28 Elida 27

Shawnee 35 Delphos Jefferson 6

Celina 28 Versailles 27

Eastwood 28 Ottawa–Glandorf 27

Allen East 24 Bath 21

St. Marys Memorial 25 Sidney 22

Wapakoneta 28 Bellefontaine 0

Coldwater 42 Kenton 7

Spencerville 35 Perry 16

Columbus Grove 32 Pandora-Gilboa 18

Bluffton 42 Cory-Rawson 26

New Bremen 51 Ada 21

Montpelier 40 Antwerp 26

Liberty Center 35 Tinora 16

Waynesfield-Goshen 36 Ayersville 24

Wauseon 17 Fairview 14

Edgerton 53 Hilltop 6

Marion Local 49 Woodlan (IN) 0

Covington 35 St. Henry 6

Minster 20 Fort Loramie 13

Anna 48 Bishop Fenwick 14

Fort Recovery 35 Lehman Catholic 0

Holgate 62 Stryker 33 (8-man football)

Lima Sr. 49 Lima Central Catholic 45 (Thursday)

Napoleon 21 Defiance 13 (Thursday)