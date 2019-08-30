Football Friday Scoreboard: August 30
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school football games. All games are non-conference or non-league games.
Van Wert 34 Bryan 13
Parkway 33 Crestview 20
Wayne Trace 28 Paulding 27
Delphos St. John’s 28 Elida 27
Shawnee 35 Delphos Jefferson 6
Celina 28 Versailles 27
Eastwood 28 Ottawa–Glandorf 27
Allen East 24 Bath 21
St. Marys Memorial 25 Sidney 22
Wapakoneta 28 Bellefontaine 0
Coldwater 42 Kenton 7
Spencerville 35 Perry 16
Columbus Grove 32 Pandora-Gilboa 18
Bluffton 42 Cory-Rawson 26
New Bremen 51 Ada 21
Montpelier 40 Antwerp 26
Liberty Center 35 Tinora 16
Waynesfield-Goshen 36 Ayersville 24
Wauseon 17 Fairview 14
Edgerton 53 Hilltop 6
Marion Local 49 Woodlan (IN) 0
Covington 35 St. Henry 6
Minster 20 Fort Loramie 13
Anna 48 Bishop Fenwick 14
Fort Recovery 35 Lehman Catholic 0
Holgate 62 Stryker 33 (8-man football)
Lima Sr. 49 Lima Central Catholic 45 (Thursday)
Napoleon 21 Defiance 13 (Thursday)
