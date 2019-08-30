First responders ready to ‘Stuff the Truck’

VW independent/submitted information

On September 7-8, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., the Van Wert Fire Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office will compete in a Stuff the Truck contest to see who can collect the most food donations.

The food will be donated to the local United Way food pantries: the Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and the Van Wert Area Cooperative Ministries at First United Methodist Church.

The Fire Department will be at Walmart on Saturday, September 7, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., to take donations and the Sheriff’s Office will be there on Sunday, September 8, at the same times, with help from Vantage Career Center’s Senior Criminal Justice students on both days.

This is a United Way Day of Caring challenge. Each year, the community pulls together to help support the United Way with its Day of Caring. This year’s needs are canned meat, cereal, and peanut butter.