Bettye A. (Powers) Burchfield, 82, recently of Van Wert and formerly of Sandusky, died at 3:20 Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital Hospice.

Bettye A. (Powers) Burchfield

She was born February 9, 1937, in Pruden, Tennessee.Bettye was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence D. Burchfield. They were married in Monroe, Michigan, on October 4, 1958, and he passed on May19, 2007.

She is survived by her children, Martin D. (Susan) Burchfield and James L. (Michelle) Burchfield; and her grandchildren, William D. Burchfield and Alexis C. (Matthew) Lickenbrock. She is also survived by her brothers, J. Wendell (Laquita) Powers and George R. (Val) Powers; and a sister, Linda J. (David) Sapp.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary (Lane) Powers, and two sisters, Almeda Jane and Janice Marie Powers.

Bettye Burchfield was employed by Perkins Local Schools and Firelands Hospital’s Medical Education Department in Sandusky. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Sandusky.

A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 214 E. Jefferson St. in Sandusky, with Pastor Donald Kuntz officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park in Huron.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Care and Share, 237 W. Washington Row, Sandusky, OH 44870.

