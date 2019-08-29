163rd VW County Fair officially open; concert announced

Fair Marketing Director Quincy Thompson (left) and Niswonger Performing Arts Center Marketing Director Kylie Owens unfurl a banner announcing a partnership between the two organizations to bring a concert to the fair in 2020. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The 163rd Van Wert County Fair officially got underway Wednesday with a ribboncutting ceremony, while the popular Cheer Competition was also held in front of the grandstand and fair rides and all vendors were open for the first time this year.

In a surprise announcement, Fair Marketing Director Quincy Thompson and Kylie Owens, marketing director of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, said the two organizations have formed a partnership to bring a concert to the fair in 2020, although no details were given on what that might entail.

Junior Fair livestock exhibitors also brought their animals onto the fairgrounds for weigh-ins during the day, while the Junior Fair Swine Showmanship and Farrow to Finish Show was held in the Farm Focus Arena.

Today is Veterans Day, with all military veterans showing identification given free entrance into the fairgrounds. The Veterans Service Office will be open in the former Chicken Shack building from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, with a Veterans Day program held starting at noon in the Paddock area of the grandstand, and featuring retired Major General Deborah Ashenhurst, who is director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.

A free meal will be held at 1 p.m. at the west end of the grandstand, while the horses races are conducted, while Shelby County Veterans Service Officer Ed Ball will make a presentation on Blue Water Navy veterans Agent Orange claims at 3 p.m.

The traditional ham and beans will be served at 5 p.m. in the Veterans Service Center.

Several Junior Fair livestock shows will also be held Thursday, with the Turkey Show beginning at 9 a.m. in the Sheep Arena and FFA Shop & Crop and Vegetable and Flower judging held, starting at noon, in the Agriculture Building. The Junior Fair Alpaca Show will be held at 5 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena, while the Sheep Show will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sheep Arena.

The Barnyard Battle, formerly the Calf Scramble, will be held in the Farm Focus Arena, starting at 7 p.m., while there will be a variety of free entertainment in the Entertainment Tent north of the Administration Building.

Horse racing will be the grandstand feature on Thursday, starting at 1 p.m., with free admission to the grandstand.

Junior Fair King and Queen Austin Sheets and Torie Bockey cut the ribbon on the 2019 Van Wert County Fair as various fair, county, and city officials and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce directors look on.