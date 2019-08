Word of Week winners

Congratulations to Van Wert Elementary Word of the Week winners! This week, the following students were chosen as representatives of the word “kindness”: first grade, Aria; second grade, Ashlyn; third grade, Ameriah; fourth grade, Isabelle; fifth grade, Deveigh. Each child received pair of sunglasses, a free Mighty Kid Meal from a local McDonald’s restaurant, and a certificate from WERT Radio. VWES photo