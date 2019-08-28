Volleyball, tennis, soccer, golf roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Tuesday was a busy day on the local high school sports scene, with teams from Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert in action.

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Kalida 0

KALIDA — Katie Coplin had 15 digs and 14 kills to help Van Wert to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 straight set victory at Kalida.

Jamison Clouse had 14 kills and four blocks, Jaylyn Rickard had 10 digs and six kills, Marianna Ickes had nine digs and Finley Foster finished with seven asists in the win.

Van Wert (3-2) will play at Ottoville next Tuesday.

Tennis

Bryan 3 Van Wert 2

In a meeting of two undefeated teams, Bryan (7-0) swept all three singles matches and edged Van Wert 3-2.

At first singles, Jennessa Johnson rallied to top Grace Lott 1-6, 7-5 and 6-1. Kaitlyn Posey beat Alli Morrow 6-4, 6-0 at second singles, and at third singles, Emilee Bassett defeated Lizzie Rutkowski 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter beat Bryan’s Hayley Wheeler and Brooke Taylor 6-3, 6-2, while the second doubles team of Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Kyla Fox and Abby Snider.

“This is a tough one to lose because we were so close to closing it out,” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “But in the long run we can use this match as a learning experience going forward for our girls.”

Van Wert (4-1) will play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Soccer

Defiance 3 Van Wert 0 (girls)

At Van Wert High School, the Lady Cougars lost to Defiance 3-0 in the Western Buckeye League opener for both schools.

Van Wert (1-2, 0-1 WBL) will play at Ottoville on Thursday.

Defiance 1 Van Wert 0 (boys)

DEFIANCE – In the WBL opener, Van Wert dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Defiance.

The Cougars (1-3, 0-1 WBL) will host Miller City next Tuesday.

Golf

Parkway 188 Crestview 234

At Hickory Sticks Golf Club, Dillion Underwood of Crestview was the match medalist after shooting a 45, but the Knights fell to Parkway 188-234.

Scotty Bowman fired a 49 for Crestview, Tanner Myers shot a 69 and Ethan Best finished with a 71.

Four Panthers each carded a 47 – Caden Slusher, Gabe Schaaf, Camdym Clay and Adam Stephenson.

Lima Central Catholic 175 Lincolnview 186

Lima Central Catholic defeated Lincolnview 175-186 at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

The Lancers were led by Landon Price, who carded a 42, followed by Evan Miller (44) and Grant Glossett (47).