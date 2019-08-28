Last 2019 VW brush pick-up in September
VW independent/submitted information
Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming announces that the final brush pick-up of the year will be held Monday, September 9.
Brush should be placed next to the curb by 7 a.m. that day and not near poles, trees, or other possible obstructions.
The city will not pick up:
- Limbs larger than 4 inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long
- Brush that has been left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors
- Brush placed in bags or boxes
