Widow/widowers support group to meet

VW independent/submitted information

COLDWATER — Rediscovering Joy, a support group for widows and widowers of all ages, will hold its next meeting on Monday, September 9, from 6:30-8 p.m.

The group meets the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s meeting room, 809 W. Main St. in Coldwater. For the September meeting, Licensed Music Therapist Brittany Scheer from Living Music LLC will present information on the health benefits of music therapy.

In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In September, the group will be going to Joe & Jean’s Town Tavern in Chickasaw to enjoy an evening of pizza and machine bowling.

For more information, call or text Judy at 419.733.5629 or Mary at 419.678.8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com. New members are always welcome.