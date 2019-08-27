Volleyball: Lancers win, Cougars fall

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview remained unbeaten, while Van Wert dropped the Western Buckeye League opener in volleyball action on Monday night.

Lincolnview 3 Continental 0

CONTINENTAL — The Lady Lancers are 3-0 after defeating Continental 25-13, 25-23 and 25-9.

Kendall Bollenbacher and Sami Sellers had 15 and 12 kills respectively, Lana Carey had a match high 24 digs and Brianna Ebel led the way with 38 assists. Madison Williams contributed 22 digs.

Lincolnview will host Ottoville tonight.

Defiance 3 Van Wert 0

At Van Wert High School, Defiance swept the Lady Cougars in three sets, winning 25-17, 25-15 and 25-20.

Katie Coplin had 14 assists and 15 digs, Jamison Clouse finished with 11 kills, and Jaylyn Rickard tallied 10 digs and six kills. Finley Foster contributed six assists.

Van Wert (2-2, 0-1 WBL) will play at Kalida tonight.