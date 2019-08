Van Wert selling tickets for Bryan game

Submitted information

The Van Wert Cougars will travel to Bryan Friday, August 30, to take on the Golden Bears in the first game of the season.

Pre-sale tickets for the game will be on sale in the High School/Middle School Commons during lunch on Wednesday, August 28, and Thursday, August 29.

Pre-sale student tickets are $4.00 and adult tickets are $6.00. All tickets are $6.00 at the gate.