Dale A. Merriss

Dale A. Merriss, 92, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:41 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

He was born April 25, 1927 in, Detroit, Michigan, the son of John and Gladys (Bobbitt) Merriss, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Billie Simpson, who passed away May 4, 2013.

Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl (Don) Creevy of Huntertown, Indiana, and Vickie Hoersten of Van Wert; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janice (Lawrence) Remagen of Arkansas.

A brother, Jack Merriss; and one son-in-law, Bob Hoersten, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with graveside military honors rendered by the United States Army.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 30, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or to Samaritan’s Purse.

