2019 season preview: Crestview Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It’s no secret that Crestview will have a different look in terms of personnel in 2019.

Just four returning starters are back on offense and five are back on defense from a team that went 11-2 (7-1 NWC, tri-champions) that reached the Division VII Region 28 championship game. It was the sixth consecutive season the Knights qualified for the postseason.

Crestview junior Brody Brecht will play quarterback, running back and linebacker for the Knights this fall. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

“We have players that have been a part of teams that have experienced some success during the regular season and postseason,” eighth year head coach Jared Owens (61-31) said. “We bring back a few starters who played key roles on those teams, and we have an understanding of what it will take to maintain and attempt to exceed our goals every season.”

Gone are the likes of quarterback Drew Kline, a three year starter and two time Northwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Wade Sheets, who a first team All-NWC player at wide receiver and defensive back, running back/defensive back Derick Dealey, and all-conference linemen Robbie Gonzalez, Micah Snyder and Kole Small.

With that in mind, a handful of players have taken snaps at quarterback during practices and scrimmages, and several players are competing for playing time up front.

“We are rotating four quarterbacks right now – Kaden Short (5-7, 140 senior) Brody Brecht (5-11, 205 junior), Jayden Ward (6-0, 185 sophomore) and Carson Hunter (5-8, 145 freshman),” Owens explained.

Short suffered a leg injury during Friday’s scrimmage at Van Wert and is out until cleared by his doctor. Owens said when he returns, he’ll play quarterback, running back and wide receiver. In his absence though, Brecht, who was last year’s leading rusher with over 800 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Ward will take the majority of snaps in Crestview’s option-based attack.

“I expect Logan Gerardot (5-10, 175 junior) and Caylib Pruett (5-8, 150 senior) to play important roles on offense in multiple positions as well.”

Owens and his coaching staff are considering a number of players to fill spots along the interior line and at tight end.

“We have Ayden Lichtensteiger (6-1, 185 sophomore), Colby Swager (6-1, 260 senior), Isaiah LaTurner (6-1, 215 senior), Carson Kreischer (6-3, 225 junior), Ian Bailey (5-11, 225 junior), Mason Penix (5-11, 260 sophomore), Dylan Barrickow (6-0, 305 sophomore), Tyler Hart (6-1, 200 junior), Ward and Dalton Castle (5-8, 150 junior) competing for offensive line and tight end spots,” Owens explained.

“We have gotten more familiar with the new roles that some personnel have found themselves in,” Owens continued. “We have worked hard to get in really condition and we have improved in our ability to execute our assignments. We are developing our identity and leaders as we push through training.”

On defense, Crestview’s strength is expected to rest with the linebackers.

“Defensively it is a lot of the same names, and Brecht and LaTurner will be our leaders up the middle,” Owens offered.

Gerardot and Pruett will likely contribute in the secondary, as will Short when he’s able to return to action. Gerardot had a pair of interceptions last fall.

As far as special teams, Brecht, Lichtensteiger, Kaden Kreischer (5-5, 125 sophomore) and Kaygen Bogle (5-3, 155 sophomore) have been getting reps in the punting and kicking game. Pruett and Short are expected to be the main returners.

The Knights will open the 2019 season at Parkway, and Owens expects the Panthers to present some challenges.

“Parkway looks to be big and physical up front,” Owens said. “They have some very impressive athletes in their offensive backfield and their linebackers and defensive ends do a good job of getting to the football. It has been impressive on watching on film how hard they have played in a couple of scrimmages.”

Crestview’s first home game is in Week No. 2 against Hicksville and the NWC opener will be at home September 20 against Delphos Jefferson.

