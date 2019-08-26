Volleyball: Knights, Lancers, Cougars win

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert’s volleyball teams enjoyed a successful Saturday, with all three teams posting wins.

Crestview 2 Stryker 0

Crestview 2 Archbold 0

STRYKER — The Lady Knights are off to a 2-0 start after an impressive showing at a tri-match against Stryker and Archbold.

In the first match, Crestview defeated Stryker 25-10 and 25-7, then the Lady Knights followed up with a 25-14, 25-12 win over Archbold.

Against Stryker, Maddy Lamb had 20 assists and five aces, Bailey Gregory had 13 digs and Kaylee Wolford had a team high 10 kills. Lauryn Black was 16-16 serving with a pair of aces.

Bailey Gregory had a team leading 18 digs against Archbold, while Lamb had 17 assists and was 10-10 serving with two aces. Lexi Gregory was 10-10 serving and had a team high nine kills, while Laci McCoy had six kills.

Crestview will host Coldwater on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 3 Antwerp 1

In the home opener, Lincolnview improved to 2-0 with a 25-20, 15-25, 25-16, 25-13 win over Antwerp.

Brianna Ebel had 43 assists, while Madison Williams posted team highs in digs (29) and kills 15). Kendall Bollenbacher chipped in with 22 assists, 14 kills and a team leading three aces, while Lana Carey had 23 digs.

Lincolnview will play at Continental tonight, then will host Ottoville on Tuesday.

Van Wert 3 Delphos St. John’s 0

Van Wert (2-1) defeated stubborn Delphos St. John’s 25-19, 25-21 and 25-21 at Van Wert High School.

Katie Coplin finished with team highs in assists (18) and digs (15), while Izzy Carr, Jaylyn Rickard and Jamison Clouse each had 11 digs. Clouse also finished with a team leading 13 kills, four blocks and three aces. Marianna Ickes also had three aces and Rylee Dunn recorded seven kills during the morning match.

The Lady Cougars will open Western Buckeye League play tonight at home against Defiance.