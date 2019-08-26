Knights run at Schul Invite

Emily Greulach and Hayden Tomlinson were among the top finishers for Crestview at the Bob Schul Invitational at Milton-Union High School on Saturday. The Lady Knights placed seventh out of 18 teams, with Ragen Harting, Greulach, Lauren Walls, Kate Leeth and Megan Mosier the top finishers. The Knights placed 16th out of 29 teams and were led by Dayton Schuerman, Tomlinson, Cameron Cearns, Jacob Forwerck and Danil Lichtensteiger. Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent