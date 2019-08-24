Patrol post OVI checkpoint nets offenders

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol held an OVI checkpoint Friday evening on U.S. 127, just south of Fox Road in the city of Van Wert. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Van Wert Police Department, hoped to deter impaired driving that night.

The checkpoint was held from 7-10 p.m., with a total of 675 vehicles checked. There were four vehicles diverted for suspicion of OVI, which netted two OVI arrests, a driving under suspension charge, and one minor misdemeanor drug arrest.

In addition to the checkpoint, saturation patrols in the area made 16 traffic stops, with citations issued for traffic violations as well. In addition to the checkpoint, officers conducted saturation patrols in the area.

“At the end of the evening, our goal is to educate motorists to do the right thing and make other arrangements if they are going to consume alcohol,” said Lt. Johnathon Gray, Van Wert Post commander. “There is no place for impaired driving on our roadways and the public supports the efforts of the officers out here tonight making this community safer.”