Lots of Gospel music coming to the fair

Gospel music will fill the Entertainment Tent this year at the Van Wert County Fair.

Kicking off things as part of Community Health Professionals-Home Care and Hospice’s “Senior Citizens Day” on Wednesday, August 28, will be Randy Long performing at 11 a.m., while Jayden Black will take the stage at 2:30 that afternoon.

On Thursday, August 29 (Veterans Day), starting at 6 p.m., The Browns will perform. It’s truly a family affair when The Browns hit the stage with their gospel music. The musical stylings of Shelly, Michaela, Adam, and Andrew create excitement on the stage and offer a life-changing experience to all who hear them. The Browns deliver the powerful message of the Gospel through word and song that engage audiences of all ages.

The Browns

This year, The Browns earned the prestigious honor of Top 10 Mixed Group of the Year for the fourth year in a row. Previously, The Browns had been awarded the Top Horizon Group of the Year for three consecutive years. The group has just finished its newest recording, Aim Higher, as a StowTown Recording artist, with Dove Award-winning producer Wayne Haun. The Browns newest radio single, “Aim Higher”, is climbing the charts, and the group will share both its vocal and instrumental talents.

Friday, August 30, will bring two regional groups to the county fair. Mark and Cindy Maynard from the Ohio community of Delaware, and Livin’ Forgivin’ from Rushville, Indiana, will share their musical ministries, beginning at 7 p.m.

Make sure to stop by the Entertainment Tent with the kids in the family on Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, for “Children Choosing Christ” from 1-4 p.m. Also on Saturday evening, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church will be holding Mass at 5:45 p.m.

On Sunday morning, Zion Christian Union will hold a church service at 10 a.m., while Whitehorse Biker Church will hold services at 11:15 that morning. All church services are open to the public.

The Tribute Quartet

Sunday night, September 1, brings a special night with the award winning Tribute Quartet at 7 p.m. Since 2006, nationally-known recording artist Tribute has become one of the country’s most dynamic and beloved male quartets in all of gospel music. Gary Casto, Josh Singletary, Riley Harrison Clark, and Anthony Davis have proven to possess the winning combination of musical talent, warm and engaging personalities, and a focus that has kept them on the path to continued success since their inception.

In an ever-changing musical climate, Tribute has remained steadfast in their goal to make great music that is both timely and relevant to the current musical scene and their loyal fan base, while never wavering from their God-called mission to share Jesus with everyone with those they come in contact with. With a career that has already spanned the U.S., as well as several foreign countries, Tribute’s popularity continues to grow. The men of this quartet attribute that first and foremost to the favor of God on their lives and ministry, as well as their many fans and friends who continue to help grow this ministry one friend at a time.

With several industry awards and chart-topping songs to their credit, Tribute’s music continues to bless and inspire their many supporters, as well as regularly garner the attention of new fans. Each man in this group is excited about the future of this quartet — a future fans, peers, and industry insiders agree has only more great things in store for this group known as Tribute.

Trinity

Regional artists Trinity will open this concert, beginning at 6 p.m. Trinity has been traveling the country and the Caribbean sharing what God has laid on their hearts since the early 1980s. The current trio of Gary Adams, Cheryl Burk, and Kim Mason have been together more than 20 years and released their latest CD Until Then (produced by John Darin Rowsey under the Willowood Label) in the fall of 2018. Trinity is currently working on its 19th annual Gospel Music Expo to be held on April 3-5, 2020.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the Christian activities at the fair or become involved in bringing more Christian music to the fair, can contact the Fair Board office or email Kim Mason at trinitymusicministries@gmail.com.