VW County YFC shares ministry updates

VW independent/submitted information

West Central Ohio Youth for Christ is excited to share updates in its ministry that are happening in Van Wert County.

First, YFC has officially moved to a new office location at 111 E. Main St., next to the Van Wert County Courthouse on the second floor directly above Putman Law Offices. The YFC organization is pleased to be downtown where it can be near other great businesses within the community. Area residents are welcome to stop in and visit the offices. Office hours vary, so call 419.238.1370 to schedule an appointment to visit. The YFC’s mailing address remains P.O. Box 422, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Shown are (seated, from the left) Brad Petrie, Courtney Rager, and Demond Johnson; (standing) Troy Bowersock, Tom Riggenbach, Thad Eikenbary, Thaison Leaser, Tisha Fast, and Larry Bowsher. photo provided

The YFC organization currently has six board members. Those include Van Wert County Sherriff Tom Riggenbach, Thad Eikenbary of Central Mutual Insurance, State Farm Insurances agent Tisha Fast, Thaison Leaser from Edward Jones, Lincolnview Treasurer Troy Bowersock, and Board Chairman Larry Bowsher, a farmer from the Lincolnview area.

Brad Petrie is executive director of YFC and also leads the local Campus Life ministry for Crestview High School students. Demond Johnson was hired in November to become the Van Wert High School Campus Life director. He is also on the staff of First United Methodist Church. And, as of July, YFC has hired Courtney Rager as the new middle school area director. Rager will be leading teams of volunteers to do ministry with students at Van Wert, Crestview, and Lincolnview middle schools.

“Overall, we are thrilled about what is happening within YFC,” Petrie noted. “Please keep our chapter in your prayers and know that we are working hard each day to make a difference in the lives of the kids in our local communities.

For more information, call the number above.