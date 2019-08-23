VW cheerleaders finish 3rd

The Van Wert High School cheerleaders took third place in the “Xtreme Cheer Competition” at the Defiance County Fair on Wednesday. The cheerleaders are scheduled to compete at the Van Wert County Fair on Wednesday, August 28. The competition will start at 6:30 p.m. with Van Wert Middle School scheduled to compete at 6:45 and Van Wert High School at 6:55. The high school squad is coached by Samantha Fleming and consists of four seniors, three juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen. Photo submitted